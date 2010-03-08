Monday, March 8, 2010

Weekend outfit and a suprise

A new jacket from Mango Outlet. An old Mimi Din buckle belt. Some favorite (right now) leggings from Sonia Rykiel for H&M. And a surprise: my new Mykita & Bernhard Willhelm Limited Edition AW 2009 aviator sunglasses with gold lens and white sheet-metal frames - a gift from my husband, the same ones Sarah Jessica Parker wore on Sex and the City 2 movie poster.
An weekend outfit.



* Mykita & Bernhard Willhelm Limited Edition AW 2009 aviator sunglasses with white sheet-metal frames (Sex and the City 2 - Sarah Jessica Parker's sunglasses)
* Mango jacket with gold details
* leggings with crystal details, Sonia Rykiel for H&M
* Christian Lacroix fur-boots
* Mimi Din buckle on hand made belt
* radom wool top





Published by Dana at 2:51 PM

Labels: ,

4 comments:

Diane said...

Wow, those glasses are awesome! You look great with them!

kiss

March 9, 2010 at 3:28 PM
adeline said...

I just cannot believe your husband! You're a lucky girl:)

March 11, 2010 at 6:51 AM
Lisa said...

Where did your husband buy them at? I can't find them anywhere.

September 12, 2010 at 7:05 PM
Dana said...

In february, in Kitzbuhel, Austria :)

September 13, 2010 at 10:15 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 