Weekend outfit and a suprise
A new jacket from Mango Outlet. An old Mimi Din buckle belt. Some favorite (right now) leggings from Sonia Rykiel for H&M. And a surprise: my new Mykita & Bernhard Willhelm Limited Edition AW 2009 aviator sunglasses with gold lens and white sheet-metal frames - a gift from my husband, the same ones Sarah Jessica Parker wore on Sex and the City 2 movie poster.
An weekend outfit.
* Mykita & Bernhard Willhelm Limited Edition AW 2009 aviator sunglasses with white sheet-metal frames (Sex and the City 2 - Sarah Jessica Parker's sunglasses)
* Mango jacket with gold details
* leggings with crystal details, Sonia Rykiel for H&M
* Christian Lacroix fur-boots
* Mimi Din buckle on hand made belt
* radom wool top
4 comments:
Wow, those glasses are awesome! You look great with them!
kiss
I just cannot believe your husband! You're a lucky girl:)
Where did your husband buy them at? I can't find them anywhere.
In february, in Kitzbuhel, Austria :)
