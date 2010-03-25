Thursday, March 25, 2010

Spring time is trench time

It's finally spring outside, so it is time for me to unpack my spring clothes. First on the list: the trenchs. I have 2 pink ones, that are by far my favorites on a sunny, yet still a little bit chilly day:



* pink trench, TCM
* Christian Siriano for Payless shoes
* Sonia Rykiel for H&M leggings



* Giles Deacon for New Look pink trench
* pink booties, H&M

Published by Dana at 3:08 PM

8 comments:

Ms. Givens said...

I need a trench. Love how your H&M booties match perfectly.

March 25, 2010 at 9:04 PM
Dana (MODAna) said...

I love the trench but I love the shoes even more!

June 15, 2010 at 1:26 AM
jenni said...

The shoes are so cute! And is that your closet? Coz I am jealous ;P

July 13, 2010 at 1:42 PM
The Shopaholic Online said...

Again, another beautiful find. I love the trench, though. :-D And it's in my fave color... pink!
==============
http://theshopaholiconline.com

July 20, 2010 at 4:44 AM
Anonymous said...

Where'd you go? I really enjoyed visiting your blog. I'm waiting for more posts!

August 29, 2010 at 11:52 PM
Faith said...

There you are again with your trench coats... I so love your collection and I'm so jealous of your closet! :-) Love the pink shoes, though.
===
http://thefashionspectrum.com

September 16, 2010 at 12:00 PM
Miss T said...

I'm in love with your H&M booties. I come recenty from Wien and Budapest. I entered in a lot of H&M shops but I did't find anythig special or attractive in some way:| I was really dissapointed. I love your pink outfit.xoxox:*

December 25, 2010 at 2:28 AM
Adorable Tiffany sunglasses said...

Your trench coats are beautiful, but your shoes by H&M are unforgettable and amazing. Brilliant pair!!!!!

July 6, 2012 at 10:50 AM

