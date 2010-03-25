Spring time is trench time
It's finally spring outside, so it is time for me to unpack my spring clothes. First on the list: the trenchs. I have 2 pink ones, that are by far my favorites on a sunny, yet still a little bit chilly day:
* pink trench, TCM
* Christian Siriano for Payless shoes
* Sonia Rykiel for H&M leggings
* Giles Deacon for New Look pink trench
* pink booties, H&M
8 comments:
I need a trench. Love how your H&M booties match perfectly.
I love the trench but I love the shoes even more!
The shoes are so cute! And is that your closet? Coz I am jealous ;P
Again, another beautiful find. I love the trench, though. :-D And it's in my fave color... pink!
==============
http://theshopaholiconline.com
Where'd you go? I really enjoyed visiting your blog. I'm waiting for more posts!
There you are again with your trench coats... I so love your collection and I'm so jealous of your closet! :-) Love the pink shoes, though.
===
http://thefashionspectrum.com
I'm in love with your H&M booties. I come recenty from Wien and Budapest. I entered in a lot of H&M shops but I did't find anythig special or attractive in some way:| I was really dissapointed. I love your pink outfit.xoxox:*
Your trench coats are beautiful, but your shoes by H&M are unforgettable and amazing. Brilliant pair!!!!!
