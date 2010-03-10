Wednesday, March 10, 2010

Outfit of the day - still winter outside

I am truly sick and tired of wearing boots. And it is not that i hate snow, but it is already TOO much! And i have the feeling i will jump right to sandals, and that's just sad, cause i have some lovely unworn pumps waiting for me...



* gray dress, La Redoute
* boots, DKNY
* belt, Anna Sui
* ETAM shirt

4 comments:

Ms. Givens said...

I love that on you! My favorite so far!

March 10, 2010 at 9:39 PM
Anonymous said...

I hope that you will use the winter weather to wear your leather pants again, I bought them myself in November based on your pictures (I was in doubt for a long, long time) and it's my best buy ever!

Iris

March 11, 2010 at 1:47 AM
carola said...

I'm sick of rain (i think it rained practically non-stop for the last two-three months here), but last week the sun started to shine and it seems that we will jump straight to summer. too bad, cause i love spring. love the dress :)

March 19, 2010 at 10:24 PM
The Shopaholic Online said...

Love your outfit. Very chic, I must say. If ever we meet outside and you'll be wearing that, you must be the most stylish girl on the street. Love the dress, though.

July 13, 2010 at 10:53 AM

