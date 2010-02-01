Monday, February 1, 2010

Weekend outfit



* Zara striped lace long tshirt
* Jimmy Choo for H&M leather leggings (best buy!)
* Rodarte for Target cardigan
* Camilla Skovgaard saw sole booties

Published by Dana at 8:31 PM

Labels:

7 comments:

Diane said...

You look great in leggings, you should wear them more often!!

kiss

February 2, 2010 at 1:05 PM
Faboulista said...

love your leggings as well. is that your closet in the background? i am amazed by it. do u live in bucharest? most people there dont really do such glamrorous things with their closets. al tau e de invidiat.
xoxo
mina

February 4, 2010 at 11:16 PM
Dana said...

Yup, i live in Bucharest :) And it's not that glamourous, it's just a bunch of IKEA shelves...

February 5, 2010 at 9:58 AM
Anonymous said...

Hi Dana,

again those leggings are fantastic, but then again I think that you as a true fashiondiva know how to wear leather. If my memory is correct you own leather pants, leggins, a skirt (?) and a dress. Considering it is still winter, I hope you will put a picture of each on your blog to educate the women of this world how to wear leather in a fashionable way!

Sofie

February 6, 2010 at 2:08 AM
Dana (MODAna) said...

I haven't been here in a while- you look absolutely amazing!! you've changed a lot!

February 6, 2010 at 10:51 PM
Froso said...

I love that look!

February 9, 2010 at 12:30 PM
The Shopaholic Online said...

Can I please, please, please, have your cardigan? LOL BTW, you look amazing. Keep on showing your outfits to us, we're enjoying it!
======
http://theshopaholiconline.com

July 20, 2010 at 5:59 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 