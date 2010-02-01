Weekend outfit

I am 31 years old and i am a shopaholic... No, wait, just a regular fashion addict!
When i am not shopping ( or blogging about it), i am the Content Manager at egirl.ro, one of the most important online women fashion and lifestyle magazines in Romania.
At the moment i am a stay-at-home mom, taking care of my almost 2 years old, Lucas and buying shoes and pint-size clothes online.
7 comments:
You look great in leggings, you should wear them more often!!
kiss
love your leggings as well. is that your closet in the background? i am amazed by it. do u live in bucharest? most people there dont really do such glamrorous things with their closets. al tau e de invidiat.
xoxo
mina
Yup, i live in Bucharest :) And it's not that glamourous, it's just a bunch of IKEA shelves...
Hi Dana,
again those leggings are fantastic, but then again I think that you as a true fashiondiva know how to wear leather. If my memory is correct you own leather pants, leggins, a skirt (?) and a dress. Considering it is still winter, I hope you will put a picture of each on your blog to educate the women of this world how to wear leather in a fashionable way!
Sofie
I haven't been here in a while- you look absolutely amazing!! you've changed a lot!
I love that look!
Can I please, please, please, have your cardigan? LOL BTW, you look amazing. Keep on showing your outfits to us, we're enjoying it!
