Tuesday, February 23, 2010

Outfit of the day: Green



* Betty Jackson for Debenhams green coat
* Mango navy-inspired belt
* Jasper Conran for Debenhams boots with gold buttons
* Louis Vuitton Speedy 30 (gift from my husband this VDAY)
* green scarf with stars (PR freebie)

Published by Dana at 9:46 AM

Labels:

2 comments:

Ms. Givens said...

Wonderful color combo!

February 23, 2010 at 6:44 PM
Diane said...

The coat and the belt are gorgeous. Also you're husband's taste is a classic;)

kiss

February 25, 2010 at 10:45 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 