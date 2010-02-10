Wednesday, February 10, 2010

New cardigan

Did a little discount shopping yesterday, and bought myself a new long cardigan and a dove bracelet.





* cardigan, Sprider Stores
* boots, DKNY
* black dress, Mango
* green coat, Betty Jackson for Debenhams
* bracelet "Do or don't" Jessica KAGAN Cushman
* dove bracelet, Meli Melo Paris

Published by Dana at 11:40 AM

Labels: ,

3 comments:

Ms. Givens said...

Sounds like a good day!

February 10, 2010 at 9:22 PM
Charles said...

love them both! good buys :)
xx

February 11, 2010 at 9:29 PM
carola said...

great cardigan! i've spotted something similar in some shop a couple of weeks ago and intend to go try it later (it was from the new collection and I was way too busy shopping for items at half-price :D). Also, I miss Debenhams..

February 21, 2010 at 9:59 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 