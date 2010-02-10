New cardigan
Did a little discount shopping yesterday, and bought myself a new long cardigan and a dove bracelet.
* cardigan, Sprider Stores
* boots, DKNY
* black dress, Mango
* green coat, Betty Jackson for Debenhams
* bracelet "Do or don't" Jessica KAGAN Cushman
* dove bracelet, Meli Melo Paris
3 comments:
Sounds like a good day!
love them both! good buys :)
xx
great cardigan! i've spotted something similar in some shop a couple of weeks ago and intend to go try it later (it was from the new collection and I was way too busy shopping for items at half-price :D). Also, I miss Debenhams..
Post a Comment