Not for the faint at heart!
Lately i've been attracted by ferocious pieces of jewelry, like those made by Brooklyn based line, Beetle and Flor. Christine hand casts all her skulls in raw porcelain and at times affixes them with 18K gold teeth. They truly are a unique item that is definitely not for the faint at heart. Nice, huh?
You can find them here.
I wouldnt wear this because it reminds me of something my friend and I did when we were kids. She lived on property where they slaughterd cows and she and I would find the jaws in a creek bed and pull the teeth out of them. Ick!
